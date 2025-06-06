Subaru Approves Hunter Engineering’s ADAS Calibration System

CollisionWeek

Hunter Engineering announced that Subaru has approved its Ultimate ADAS alignment and calibration system for use in the automaker’s U.S. dealer and collision repair network.

The approval makes Subaru the fifth original equipment manufacturer to endorse the system, following Honda, Acura, Nissan and Infiniti. Hunter said additional automaker approvals are planned for 2025.

The company planned to showcase the system at the Subaru ABC Show this week in Las Vegas.

“It’s been exciting to partner with Subaru of America and Subaru Japan to approve Ultimate ADAS for Subaru dealers,” said Kaleb Silver, Hunter’s director of product management. “Subaru has been

