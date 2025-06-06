Industry Leader Charles Edward “Chad” Sulkala Passes Away at 54

The collision repair industry lost a dedicated leader and advocate with the unexpected passing of Charles Edward “Chad” Sulkala on Saturday, May 31 at his home in Northampton, Mass. He was 54 years old.

Chad’s impact on the collision repair industry spanned more than two decades, marked by exceptional volunteer service and leadership across multiple organizations. His contributions helped shape industry standards and practices that continue to benefit the collision repair community today.

Chad’s industry involvement began in earnest in 1999 when he started participating in the Collision Industry Conference (CIC). As a former chair of the CIC Estimating Committee, he led the committee effort to establish the “Gap Statement” defining the difference in labor and materials needed to bring a repaired panel to the standard of new and undamaged panel, which became a recognized line item standard in the industry. His committee involvement was extensive, including service on Legislative, A/M Parts, Insurer/Repair Relations, Data Taskforce, Anti-Fraud, and Parts and Airbag committees.

Chad served as a Member of the Board of Trustees and Marketing Committee Chairman for the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA). His leadership expertise was formally recognized in 2017 when CIECA honored him with an Outstanding Leadership award.

His board service extended to multiple industry organizations, including:

Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) (2000-2008): Served as Two-Term Treasurer and Director-at-Large on the Executive Committee, while chairing the Awards Committee, Finance Committee, and Industry Issues & Contract Committee

I-CAR (2005-2009): Two-Term Secretary and Treasurer on Executive Committee, Chairman for Board Governance and Board Finance Committees

Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) (2005-2007): Two-Term Treasurer on Executive Committee

Massachusetts Auto Body Association (2004-2008): Executive board member serving as secretary and treasurer

National Auto Body Council (2000-2006): Two-Term Treasurer on Executive Committee

CAPA Certified Auto Parts (2016-2022): Technical Committee Member

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on June 13, 1970, Chad graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in 1988 and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1993, where he was a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity. He later received his MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in 2016.

Chad entered the collision repair industry in 1998 when he joined the family business at Acme Body and Paint in Jamaica Plain, Mass. His career later took him to Allstate Insurance Company in Illinois and later Esurance for over a decade, followed by a position with CCC Information Services in Chicago. He returned to the east coast in 2023 and recently relocated to Northampton, Mass.

Chad is survived by his children Charles Kenneth “Charlie” Sulkala and Caleigh Ann Sulkala, both of Grayslake, Illinois; his father Charles S. “Chuck” Sulkala and his wife Linda of Walpole; and siblings Kristen E. Cannon, Doug S. Sulkala, Matthew L. Sulkala, Jonathan K. Sulkala, and Alina Nanci Cleverly, along with many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.

Services

Visitation: Monday, June 9, 2025, 4:00-7:00 PM

James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home

48 Common Street, Walpole, MA

Celebration of Life: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 2:00-6:00 PM

Grazina

83 Morse St Suite 4F, Norwood, MA

Interment will be private.

Memorial Donations

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association, 353 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169

Sulkala Fund through the Collision Repair Education Foundation, 5125 Trillium Blvd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60192, or online at collisionrepaireducationfoundation.org/donate-now (select “Sulkala Fund” from dropdown)

More information and a full obituary is available online.