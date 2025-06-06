Classic Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Alabama

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Advanced Collision of Semmes, Inc. in Semmes, Ala.
Advanced Collision of Semmes is a locally owned and operated auto body repair that has operated for over 23 years.
Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, operates 339 collision repair facilities nationwide.
