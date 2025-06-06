CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Alabama

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Alabama

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Advanced Collision of Semmes, Inc. in Semmes, Ala.

Classic Collision Inc. logoAdvanced Collision of Semmes is a locally owned and operated auto body repair that has operated for over 23 years.

Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, operates 339 collision repair facilities nationwide.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey