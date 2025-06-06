BASF Coatings Partners with Toyota Motor Europe on Body & Paint Program

BASF Coatings and Toyota Motor Europe have signed an agreement to develop the Toyota Body & Paint program for Europe, building the foundation for a long-term strategic collaboration between the two companies for Toyota and Lexus brands.

The partnership takes advantage of the premium automotive refinish solutions under the Glasurit and R-M brands in the European market. The Toyota Body & Paint program will be designed using a comprehensive set of BASF’s Body Shop BOOST consultancy services and giving access to the cloud-based digital color, business and training solutions platform Refinity . With the collaboration, BASF is supporting its partner