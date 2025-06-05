New Light-Vehicle Sales Ease Up in May

Sales pace slows after accelerating in March and April in anticipation of higher vehicle prices due to tariffs.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) reports that new light-vehicle sales slowed to a 15.7-million-unit SAAR in May 2025, following back-to-back months where the SAAR clocked in above 17 million units.

According to NADA’s monthly Market Beat report, the May sales results fell back in line with pre-tariff expectations. J.D. Power estimates an additional 149,000 vehicles were purchased in March and April 2025, as consumers pulled ahead purchases to avoid tariff-related price impacts. While it is likely there were still some pull-ahead