European Auto Suppliers Association Says Supply Chains Already Impacted by China Rare Earth Export Restrictions

CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, said the European automotive supply industry is already experiencing significant disruption due to China’s recent export restrictions on rare earth elements and magnets used in electric motors and other electronic components and sensors.

These restrictions have led to the shutdown of several production lines and plants across Europe, with further impacts expected in the coming weeks as inventories deplete.

The affected components are critical to both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs), highlighting the wide-reaching consequences of the measures. Since early April, hundreds of export license applications have been submitted to