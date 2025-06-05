Crash Champions Adds Two LUXE |EV Certified Locations in California

Crash Champions announced the conversion of two existing Northern California collision repair centers to the company’s rapidly expanding LUXE | EV Certified network. Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified repair centers specialize in luxury and highline EV vehicles, offering customers a tailored experience backed by the organization’s commitment to superior quality and a lifetime warranty.

As of June 2, Crash Champions Burke South, located at 533 Burke St in San Jose, and Crash Champions Santa Clara Aldo, located at 750 Aldo Ave in Santa Clara, officially operate within the LUXE | EV Certified network.

“This is another exciting step forward