ASE President and CEO Johnson to Address Instructors at Annual Training Conference

Dave Johnson, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 ASE Instructor Training Conference, scheduled for July 21-24 in St. Louis, Mo.

Johnson, who has been leading ASE since January 2024, will cover a variety of pertinent topics with conference participants, including ASE’s strategic plan, educators’ critical role in that plan, the increasing demands on vehicle service education in the future and how technology will continue to grow as an integrated instructor assistant in that future. Education tech visionary, Robin Cowie, will be joining Johnson on the stage

