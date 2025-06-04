Motor Trades Association Concerned Proposed IAG-RAC WA Alliance Threatens Future of Australia’s Independent Motoring Club Insurance

The Motor Trades Association of Australia (MTAA) has condemned Insurance Australia Group’s (IAG) proposed strategic alliance with RAC WA, warning that this move—alongside proposed acquisitions of RACQ and RAA Insurance—marks the beginning of the end for locally owned, motoring club-based insurance in Australia.

According to the MTAA, if approved by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the proposed acquisitions of RACQ and RAC WA by IAG—alongside Allianz’s bid for RAA Insurance—would hand control of three state-based insurers to two corporate giants. This would erode the independence and community-focused ethos of motoring clubs that have long prioritized the interests