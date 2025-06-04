Driving Force Collision Expands Into Northeast With 3-Store New York Acquisition

Driving Force Collision has acquired Precision Auto Works of LIC, a three-location collision repair company serving New York City and Long Island markets, according to advisory firms that handled the transaction.

The acquisition, finalized in November 2024, marks Driving Force’s first expansion into the Northeast region. The deal was announced this week after what the companies called a period focused on integration planning.

Precision Auto Works operates three facilities totaling approximately 48,000 square feet across the New York metropolitan area and Long Island. The company holds original equipment manufacturer certifications for electric vehicle brands Tesla, Lucid and Rivian, and was