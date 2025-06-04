Adam Tolowitzki Appointed VP of Strategy at Advantage Parts Solutions

Advantage Parts Solutions announced that Adam Tolowitzki is stepping into a new role as Vice President of Strategy. Adam brings a wealth of experience and a passion for innovation to this pivotal position within the company.

“Adam is known for his thoughtful, strategic, and people-centered approach,” said Bob Kirstiuk, CEO. “His passion for innovation and building meaningful partnerships aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

In his new role, Tolowitzki will focus on expanding market opportunities, strengthening national partnerships, and deepening the company’s