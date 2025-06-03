CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Stellantis to Invest $388 Million in Michigan Parts Distribution Hub

Stellantis to Invest $388 Million in Michigan Parts Distribution Hub

By Leave a Comment

Stellantis N.V. announced a $388 million investment to build a parts distribution facility in Van Buren Township, Mich. as the automaker consolidates its service parts operations in the Detroit area.

The Metro Detroit Megahub, scheduled to open in 2027, will support approximately 488 United Auto Workers-represented jobs and feature automated storage and retrieval systems to improve parts distribution efficiency for the company’s Mopar service parts division.

“Our customers count on us to deliver the right part, at the right time, every time,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Mopar North America. “With the Metro Detroit Megahub, we’re

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey