Stellantis to Invest $388 Million in Michigan Parts Distribution Hub

Stellantis N.V. announced a $388 million investment to build a parts distribution facility in Van Buren Township, Mich. as the automaker consolidates its service parts operations in the Detroit area.

The Metro Detroit Megahub, scheduled to open in 2027, will support approximately 488 United Auto Workers-represented jobs and feature automated storage and retrieval systems to improve parts distribution efficiency for the company’s Mopar service parts division.

“Our customers count on us to deliver the right part, at the right time, every time,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Mopar North America. “With the Metro Detroit Megahub, we’re