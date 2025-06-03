National Auto Body Council Golf Fundraiser September 22 in Nashville

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will host its first ever Nashville golf fundraiser at the Gaylord Springs Golf Links. The NABC Music City Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser will be held on Monday, September 22 and will feature a four-person scramble and awards reception.

It is a great opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC.

In 2025, all golf events are held through the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation that was formed by NABC in 2023, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants.

Event Schedule