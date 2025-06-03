CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / June is Automotive Service Professionals Month

June is Automotive Service Professionals Month

By Leave a Comment

With the summer driving season underway, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) to honor the vehicle service professionals from coast to coast who keep vehicles running smoothly and motorists on the road.

Automotive service professionals play a critical role in communities nationwide, working in general repair shops, dealerships and service stations. They help ensure that vehicles remain safe and reliable for everyday use. With modern vehicles becoming increasingly complex and equipped with cutting-edge technology, today’s technicians must continually expand their knowledge and skills to keep pace with the latest

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey