Appraisal Clause Bill Introduced in New Jersey

Proposed mandatory appraisal provisions part of growing national trend.

New Jersey has joined a growing national movement to strengthen policyholder rights in auto insurance disputes with the introduction of Senate Bill 4534 (SB 4534), which would require all automobile insurers operating in the state to include appraisal provisions in their policies when disputes occur over the cost of a claim. The bill, introduced by Senator Paul D. Moriarty (D-District 4) on May 29, represents the latest in a series of state-level efforts to address mounting tensions between collision repair shops, consumers, and insurance companies over claim valuations.

The bill mandates