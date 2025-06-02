Wren’s Collision Groups Acquires Repair Facilities in Georgia and Alabama

Wren’s Collision Group announced the acquisition of two Ray’s Collision repair facilities, including its first location in Alabama.

Effective June 1, Wren’s acquired Ray’s Collision of Auburn in Auburn, Ala. and Ray’s Collision of Columbus in Columbus, Ga. that will maintain their current brand and operate as a division of Wren’s Collision Group.

With the acquisition, Wren’s Collision Group has 18 locations in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.