University of the Aftermarket Foundation Thanks Over 100 Volunteer Scholarship Reviewers

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) applauded the 118 aftermarket professionals who have volunteered their time to review and evaluate scholarship applications. Because of their work, UAF is in the process of awarding hundreds of automotive and heavy-duty scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year.

“One of the most rewarding volunteer roles in the industry is scholarship reviewer,” said Mike Buzzard, AAP, UAF scholarship committee chairman. “UAF is very fortunate to have this distinguished group of reviewers evaluate so many scholarship applications. The reviewers, led by outstanding team leaders, generously donate their time and industry expertise to select the 2025