PGW Auto Glass Acquires 13 Dakotaland Autoglass Locations

PGW Auto Glass, LLC announced that it has acquired Dakatoland Autoglass, the independent distributor of automotive replacement glass, paint and related supplies in the Upper Midwest. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., Dakotaland operates 13 locations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

The acquisition was effective as of the close of business May 30. Following a transition period, the Dakotaland Autoglass business will be integrated into the PGW Auto Glass operations and brand.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand our geographic presence and capabilities,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. “Dakotaland has