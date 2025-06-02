Joe Ocello Named Executive Director AASP/NJ Mechanical Division

In an effort to grow its mechanical division, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the hiring of veteran automotive repair and gasoline retail business professional, Joe Ocello, as its mechanical division executive director, effective June 1.

“I am very excited to welcome Joe to AASP/NJ as our new mechanical executive director,” states AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “Joe brings valuable insight and energy to the association and we look forward to working with him as we strengthen and grow AASP/NJ’s mechanical division. His