BASF Reported to Start Process to Sell Coatings Business

Sale expected to attract interest from other coatings companies along with private equity firms.

BASF is reported to have started the process to sell its coatings business that could value the business unit at €6 billiion ($6.8 billion) that produces automotive OEM and refinish coatings along with decorative paints.

As CollisionWeek reported in February, BASF announced it would explore strategic operations for its coatings business, including a possible sale, during the second quarter. The announcement was made along with the announcement that it was selling its decorative coatings business in Brazil to Sherwin-Williams for $1.15 billion.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported

