Meyer Distributing Opens New Location in Amarillo, Texas

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Amarillo, Texas crossdock. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Arlington, Texas distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, crash and collision, 4×4/Off-Road, RV, and trailer parts in the region.

“The Amarillo, TX dock completes our West Texas expansion,” states Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “I lived in TX for a while, and the state was hopping then, and it’s still hopping now! On behalf of myself and our hundreds of TX-based employees across 11 facilities, a Texas-sized thank you to the customer base!”