EEOC Sues Maryland Chevrolet Dealer for Refusing to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Parts Department Worker

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed May 21 that Criswell Chevrolet, Inc., one of Maryland’s largest independent car dealership groups, violated federal law by refusing to allow a parts department worker to have a service dog at work as a reasonable accommodation for his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from combat duty in the Iraq War.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, Criswell Chevrolet denied the parts department worker’s request to bring a service dog to his workplace in order to help control his panic attacks brought on by PTSD. Criswell Chevrolet also refused to