CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Billings, Montana

CARSTAR announced the grand opening of CARSTAR Billings, a 6,000-sq. ft. collision repair facility located in Billings, Mont. This marks the first CARSTAR location for owners Jeremy and Matt Buller, experienced collision repair franchisees with a strong commitment to quality and community service.

“CARSTAR has been a well-known and respected name in Billings for over two decades,” said Jeremy. “When the opportunity came to carry that legacy forward, we knew it was the right step for us and the community. Our goal is to deliver quality repairs and help people get back on the road safely and quickly.”

