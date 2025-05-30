CollisionWeek

Automotive Management Institute Extends $600 Discount Offer

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) announced the extension of its limited-time offer to help automotive professionals pursuing the Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM) designation claim a $600 discount voucher, nearly 30% off the total cost, through June.

AMi logo“This initiative was originally launched in May to energize professionals who are ready to elevate their careers,” said Mark Claypool, AMAM, AMi’s Executive Director. “The response was incredible—so much so that we knew we had to keep the momentum going. That’s why we’re extending this opportunity through June!”

Claypool continued, “There’s no limit to how many vouchers a business can use. Whether you’re an

