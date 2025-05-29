CollisionWeek

Tesla Reported to Launch Robotaxi Service in Austin, Texas June 12

Tesla Inc. is targeting June 12 to launch its autonomous robotaxi service in Austin, Texas according to a Bloomberg report citing a person familiar with the matter. The previously unreported internal date represents a key milestone in CEO Elon Musk’s strategy to pivot the electric vehicle maker toward driverless technology and artificial intelligence.

Tesla logoBloomberg reported that the launch date was discussed internally but could still change. The timeline aligns with Musk’s previous statements that the service would begin by the end of June.

In preparation for the rollout, Tesla conducted its first test of a driverless vehicle on Austin public

