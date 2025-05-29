CollisionWeek

Mercedes-Benz to Move North American Headquarters to Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz will relocate its North American headquarters to Atlanta, Ga. and invest in a new research and development facility in the metro area, the vehicle manufacturer announced May 22.

The company plans to move up to 500 corporate, technical and high-tech positions to its existing Sandy Springs facility and a new R&D hub by August 2026. The relocation affects roles currently based in Farmington Hills, Mich., and other U.S. locations.

Mercedes-Benz currently employs about 800 people in Atlanta. The company opened its 1MB facility in Sandy Springs in 2018.

“This strengthens our position for continued growth and reinforces our established

