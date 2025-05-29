Crash Champions Selected as Hyundai Authorized Paint Repair Partner

Crash Champions announced today it has been selected by Hyundai Motor America as an authorized repair partner for paint services across all of the company’s 650-plus collision repair locations across 38 states.

“Crash Champions is proud to support Hyundai as its authorized partner,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We have a strong track record of supporting dealerships across the country, and the Crash Champions team will work hand-in-hand with Hyundai to ensure customers enjoy a swift and seamless repair experience.”

The agreement addresses paint-related warranty concerns for Hyundai customers, who will be able to receive repairs