Auto Body Supplies and Paint Named BASF ColorSource Jobber of the Year

The Automotive Refinish division of BASF Coatings presented the 2025 Jobber of the Year award to Auto Body Supplies and Paint (ABSAP) at the ColorSource Conference recently held in Clearwater, Fla.

“ABSAP has been a vital partner for BASF in the northeast for over 30 years. Their year-over-year growth and expansion to new locations is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence. The dedication of their team to delivering value