Oklahoma Storage and Total Loss Administrative Charge Price Control Bill Becomes Law

Legislation opposed by repair industry establishes standardized storage rates and administrative charge limits for collision repair shops.

Oklahoma has enacted Senate Bill 641, officially known as the “Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Consumer Protection Act.” The bill, which became law on May 27 without Governor Kevin Stitt’s signature, introduces changes to how auto body repair shops can charge for storage and administrative services for vehicles deemed total losses by insurance companies.

Collision repair groups had urged the Governor to veto the legislation.

The legislation was sponsored by State Senator Lonnie Paxton, an insurance agent, Representative Mark Tedford, who has also worked in