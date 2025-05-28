Florida Body Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

A Lakeland, Fla. auto body shop owner pleaded guilty to bank fraud after operating a scheme that defrauded financial institutions of more than $180,000 over two years, federal prosecutors announced earlier this month.

Abraham Othman Yacoub, 27, faces up to 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

From January 2021 to February 2023, Yacoub made fraudulent deposits and withdrawals through his companies, Visionary Auto Body LLC and Visionary Auto Care LLC, at banks throughout the Middle District of Florida, according to his plea agreement.

Court documents show Yacoub deposited the same checks into multiple business