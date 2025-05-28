Fix Auto Franchisee Opens 6th Location in California

Fix Auto USA announced the opening of its newest collision repair facility in Hesperia, Calif. this month, marking the sixth location for franchisee Joe Banh.

The shop, Fix Auto Desert Valley, is located at 17235 Darwin Avenue. Banh joined the Fix Auto USA network in 2021 and has expanded across the region since then.

The facility held a grand opening celebration earlier this month that drew hundreds of community members. The event included live music, a bounce house, catering and prize giveaways.

“Being part of the Fix Auto USA network has truly empowered us to grow while staying rooted in