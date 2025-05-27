ProColor Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Van Nuys, California

ProColor Collision announced the addition of a new collision repair facility to its network in Van Nuys, California marking the latest expansion for the collision repair company.

The facility, located at 14520 Delano Street, was previously known as Sleek Auto Body. It is owned by Dalia Berrios and operated by Berrios and her husband, Eliseo.

“We are ready to start this new journey with ProColor Collision,” Berrios said. “Eliseo’s more than 20 years’ experience in collision repair has equipped him with valuable skills. Combining his industry background, my front-office experience and our strong team with the knowledge, resources and relationships