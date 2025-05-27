Liberty Mutual Insurance Donates $25,000 to Collision Engineering Career Alliance

Funding will support recruitment, program expansion and students.

Liberty Mutual Insurance has donated $25,000 to the Collision Engineering Career Alliance to support training programs for collision repair technicians at six schools nationwide.

The donation will help address a projected shortage of collision repair workers, with more than 100,000 job openings expected through 2028, according to the alliance.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this incredible donation from our partners. Liberty Mutual’s investment in our mission is not only generous but transformative,” said Mary Mahoney, who serves as vice president of Enterprise Mobility and leads the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “The