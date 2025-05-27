CollisionWeek

CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center in Deerfield Beach, Florida

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR GSI Collision, owned by Firial and Samer Ayoub located at 29 SE 10th Street in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

The grand opening celebration on April 10 welcomed the Deerfield Beach community with a lively event featuring food trucks, a live broadcast from a local radio station, and a festive atmosphere.

“We’re excited to welcome CARSTAR GSI Collision to the CARSTAR family,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, US Collision. “Samer and his team bring a passion for excellence and community connection that aligns perfectly with our network’s values.”

