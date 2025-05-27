CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Customer Service Training Event June 10

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual training session on customer service for automotive repair shops on June 10.

AASP-NJ logoSheryl Driggers of Collision Advice will present The First Call Matters at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) via Zoom. The session targets customer service representatives at automotive repair facilities.

Registration for the event is available online.

Driggers, who has spoken at the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show and other industry events, will focus on communication strategies for customer service staff.

“The first phone call isn’t just a task to check off – it’s the start of a

