CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UAP/NAPA Joins I-CAR Canada Sustaining Partnership Program

UAP/NAPA Joins I-CAR Canada Sustaining Partnership Program

By Leave a Comment

UAP/NAPA has joined I-CAR Canada’s Sustaining Partner Program, allowing collision repair professionals to earn training credits through select NAPA courses.

The partnership, announced May 21, enables NAPA customers to receive I-CAR Canada training credits by completing designated courses.

“The Sustaining Partner Program was developed to strengthen our industry by delivering relevant education and solutions to technicians across Canada,” said Stuart Klein, executive director of I-CAR Canada. “By welcoming UAP/NAPA into this program, we are expanding access to high-quality training while reducing redundancy, making it easier for professionals to achieve their training goals.”

Yves Racette, director of NAPA/NexDrive program development, said

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey