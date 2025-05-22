UAP/NAPA Joins I-CAR Canada Sustaining Partnership Program

UAP/NAPA has joined I-CAR Canada’s Sustaining Partner Program, allowing collision repair professionals to earn training credits through select NAPA courses.

The partnership, announced May 21, enables NAPA customers to receive I-CAR Canada training credits by completing designated courses.

“The Sustaining Partner Program was developed to strengthen our industry by delivering relevant education and solutions to technicians across Canada,” said Stuart Klein, executive director of I-CAR Canada. “By welcoming UAP/NAPA into this program, we are expanding access to high-quality training while reducing redundancy, making it easier for professionals to achieve their training goals.”

Yves Racette, director of NAPA/NexDrive program development, said