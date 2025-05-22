Doan Group Adds South Carolina Franchise

The Doan Group, a national provider of appraisal and adjusting services, announced May 20 the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise serving all of South Carolina.

Nathan Loy is the new franchise owner. Loy has three years of experience as an auto appraiser.

“What stood out to me as the best part of joining the Doan team is the amount of teamwork and support available,” Loy said. “The Doan Group puts forth every effort to ensure we can provide the highest level of service to our customers.”

Roger Crowley, Executive Vice President of The Doan Group, stated, “Nathan’s