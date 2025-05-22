Carolinas Collision Association Awards $16,000 in Tool Grants to Eight Students

The Carolinas Collision Association presented $2,000 tool grants to eight automotive collision repair students at the Southeast Collision Conference, continuing a program that began several years ago.

The recipients, selected by the CCA Trade School Committee, include four students from North Carolina and four from South Carolina. Each received funding to purchase tools needed for their careers in automotive collision repair.

“This program has proven to be a tremendous success,” said Board member Avery Canady. “One year after our inaugural awards, all eight recipients from the class of 2024 are still thriving in the industry and well on their way