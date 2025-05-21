Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Decrease in First Half of May

While down versus April, the wholesale used vehicle index is up versus May 2024.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis declined from April in the first 15 days of May. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell to 205.9, showing a rise of 4.4% from the full month of May 2024. The seasonal adjustment lowered the reading of the index for the month, as it was stronger than usual. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of May decreased by 1.1% compared to April, and the unadjusted price is 4.3% higher year over