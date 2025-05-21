US Auto Insurance Shopping Remains Strong in First Quarter, New Policy Growth Up

U.S. auto insurance shopping grew 16% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, while new policy growth reached 8.4%, according to data released Monday by LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The figures represent a slight decline from the previous quarter but remain at elevated levels, with nearly half of all policies in force, at 46%, having been shopped at least once in the past 12 months.

The report found consumers aged 66 and older were the most active demographic, with shopping growth of 19.7% compared to the same period last year. This marks a shift in what has traditionally been considered a