TechForce and National Technical Honor Society Partner to Support Students

The TechForce Foundation and the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) announced May 20 a partnership to provide resources and scholarship support for technical education students.

The nonprofits marked the collaboration with two $2,500 scholarships funded by NTHS and administered by TechForce. The partnership aims to connect students with educational resources and career opportunities through TechForce’s network.

“This collaborative agreement amplifies the impact of both our organizations,” said Jennifer Maher, TechForce Foundation CEO. “TechForce is eager to connect NTHS’s members with our career building resources, and prepare students for real world success in their education and career goals.”

Peyton Holland, NTHS