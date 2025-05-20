Tariffs Loom Over Rising Battery Electric Vehicle Claims

Mitchell quarterly update on EV repair trends show growing repairable claims, declining severity.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, has released its Q1 2025 edition of the Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report, spotlighting new challenges and trends as the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accelerates across North America. The quarterly update reveals a continued rise in collision claims involving BEVs, underscoring their growing presence on the road—but also warns that newly implemented tariffs could dampen that growth by driving up vehicle and repair costs.

“Rapid shifts in trade policy are reshaping the automotive landscape, with tariffs affecting not only the cost