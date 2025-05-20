CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Sylvain Séguin to Depart Fix Network at End of May

Sylvain Séguin to Depart Fix Network at End of May

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network today confirmed the departure of Sylvain Séguin, who has served as President of Canada since 2022. Sylvain will remain with the company until the end of the month to ensure a smooth transition.

Sylvain Séguin

Since joining Fix Network in 2018 as Vice President of Operations, Sylvain has played a significant role in overseeing the operations of all brands across Canada, including Fix Auto, ProColor Collision, NOVUS Glass, and Speedy Auto Service. His efforts have contributed to operational efficiency and business development initiatives across the organization.

“With nearly 30 years in the automotive aftermarket services industry, Sylvain

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey