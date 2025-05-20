Sylvain Séguin to Depart Fix Network at End of May

The Fix Network today confirmed the departure of Sylvain Séguin, who has served as President of Canada since 2022. Sylvain will remain with the company until the end of the month to ensure a smooth transition.

Since joining Fix Network in 2018 as Vice President of Operations, Sylvain has played a significant role in overseeing the operations of all brands across Canada, including Fix Auto, ProColor Collision, NOVUS Glass, and Speedy Auto Service. His efforts have contributed to operational efficiency and business development initiatives across the organization.

“With nearly 30 years in the automotive aftermarket services industry, Sylvain