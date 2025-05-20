Aric Haarala and Joshua Levine Join Auto Glass Safety Council Board

The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) announced Aric Haarala of Omega EDI and Joshua Levine of Arrow Auto Glass are its two newest board members.

Haarala is the vice president of Utah-based Omega EDI and vice president of sales and business development for Glass Mechanix Solutions. Levine is the co-owner in charge of operations, information technology and technician training for Pennsylvania-based Arrow Auto Glass.

“We’re very lucky to have both Aric Haarala and Joshua Levine on the board,” says AGSC president Jacques Navant. “Each will bring value to AGSC, and I look forward to working more closely with