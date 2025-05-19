Nexterra Solutions Extends North American Agreement with Good Driver Mutuality

Aligns all auto physical damage brands under Nexterra Solutions.

Nexterra Solutions, LLC, the provider of automotive restoration, claims management, and service contract solutions for the insurance and automotive aftermarket industries, today announced the integration of its auto physical damage service brands under the Nexterra Solutions umbrella. This strategic alignment enhances the company’s ability to offer scalable, customizable repair and claims services through its Dent Concepts, DC Claims Services, and Allied Overspray brands – now collectively operating across all 50 U.S. states, as well as Australia and Europe.

As a part of this evolution, Nexterra has formalized a national agreement with