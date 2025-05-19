CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Centers in Alabama

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced May 16 the acquisitions of Cockrell’s Body Shop in Bay Minette and Robertsdale, Ala.

Classic Collision Inc. logoFor 83 years, Cockrell’s Body Shop has served the Gulf Coast and Classic Collision is honored to carry forward Cockrell’s legacy and commitment to excellence for years to come.

