AASP/NJ’s Educational Series Focuses on Right to Appraisal and Customer Service

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted a membership meeting May 14 featuring attorney Thomas J. Cherichello of the Thomas J. Cherichello Law Firm to help shops gain an understanding about Right to Appraisal (RTA) and policyholder rights.

Cherichello was joined by AASP/NJ President Ken Miller, AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant and AASP/NJ Collision Chairman/Immediate Past President Jerry McNee in an open forum styled discussion that took on the challenges associated with the uneven playing field between body shops and insurance companies.

“Shops almost need an attorney on staff these days,” Cherichello emphasized. “You need to