Lift Auto Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Ontario, Canada

Lift Auto Group has acquired MCR Advanced Collision Center – Stratford located in Stratford, Ont. Canada.

Newly named CSN Stratford, the shop owes much of its success to former owner Jeff McKone’s long family history in the industry.

For 50 years, Jeff has been involved in collision repair. At 13 years old, Jeff started working on the floor at his father’s shop and now Jeff’s own son, Kory, is a partner in the family business.

Jeff focused on keeping a family-like atmosphere when choosing buyers. He admired the close relationship between Lift’s CEO, Mark Reineking, and his father, Koos Reineking,